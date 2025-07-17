Morgan Stanley Reiterates $89.00 Price Target for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

