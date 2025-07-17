AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.75.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$25.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$26.18.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$96,548.36. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,060. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

