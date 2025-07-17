Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

