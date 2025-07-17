Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $67.21 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,056.09. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,949,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,030,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

