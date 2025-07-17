ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAHFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 150 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

LON EAH opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.25 ($1.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 2.49 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Hallas acquired 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £20,030.99 ($26,880.02). Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

