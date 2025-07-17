GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $222.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as high as $262.46 and last traded at $262.31, with a volume of 7498908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.42.
GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GE
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.