Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £105,101.35 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 30,115 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £105,101.35 ($141,037.78).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Simon Carter purchased 43 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($202.54).
- On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter purchased 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72 ($221,109.39).
- On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter purchased 39 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($202.01).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($201.93).
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.89. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28). The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
