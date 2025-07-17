Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £105,101.35 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 30,115 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £105,101.35 ($141,037.78).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Simon Carter purchased 43 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($202.54).

On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter purchased 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £164,770.72 ($221,109.39).

On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter purchased 39 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($202.01).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter purchased 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($201.93).

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 382.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.89. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28). The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

British Land Company Profile

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. Analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

