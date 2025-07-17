QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £152.21 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($204.25).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Steve Wadey sold 75,060 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.94), for a total value of £388,060.20 ($520,746.38).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Steve Wadey purchased 27 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.35) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($198.55).

On Friday, May 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 35 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($201.02).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QQ stock opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 431.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 491 ($6.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

QinetiQ Group ( LON:QQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QQ. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

