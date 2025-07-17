Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £149.38 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($200.46).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 189 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($200.36).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £762.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.12. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 83.30 ($1.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($93.93) to GBX 6,000 ($80.52) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

