Electrolux (ELUXY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $33.03 billion for the quarter.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Electrolux had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.96 and a beta of 1.14. Electrolux has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

