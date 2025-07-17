Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 230,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

