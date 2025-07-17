Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 18th. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,602. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBCAA. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

