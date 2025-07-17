Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 41.88 ($0.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.82.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates acquired 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £10,451.52 ($14,025.12). Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd is a proven low-cost gold producer with a growing diversified Portfolio of mineral assets in West Africa, listed on both the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: THX).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.