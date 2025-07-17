Ally Financial (ALLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLY stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

