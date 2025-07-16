Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $280.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $283.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

