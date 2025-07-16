Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,057 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $350,707,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

