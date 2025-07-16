Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $280.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $283.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

