GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $264.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.06. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $265.60.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

