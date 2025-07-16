iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.32 and its 200-day moving average is $584.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

