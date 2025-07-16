Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.