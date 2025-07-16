Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $43.53 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

