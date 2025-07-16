Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

