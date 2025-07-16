Private Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $309.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

