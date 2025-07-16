Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 9,092 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.