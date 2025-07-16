Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $95,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

