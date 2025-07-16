Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 95,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,251,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $695,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

