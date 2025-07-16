SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. Invests $428,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Chevron stock opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

