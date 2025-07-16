Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after buying an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after buying an additional 2,299,645 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

