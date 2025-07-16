Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,260.27 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,226.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,054.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.39.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

