Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,227.39.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,260.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,054.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

