LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 85,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 59,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 175,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

