Summit X LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:BA opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.