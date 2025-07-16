Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $390.80 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.25 and its 200-day moving average is $377.46.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.