Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

