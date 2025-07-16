LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

