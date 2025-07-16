Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $647,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $429.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

