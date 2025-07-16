Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,170 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,041,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

IAU opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

