Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $778.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.99. The company has a market capitalization of $737.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

