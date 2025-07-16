246 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $778.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $737.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $765.88 and a 200-day moving average of $799.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

