Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $280.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $283.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

