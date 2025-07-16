Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,200 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.73. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,528 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

