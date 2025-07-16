Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.