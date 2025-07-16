Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,887 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

