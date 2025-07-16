Equity Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 848,051 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,503,000. Target comprises approximately 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TGT opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.