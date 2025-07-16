Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $577.16. The stock has a market cap of $692.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

