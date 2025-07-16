Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

