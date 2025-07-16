Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.