SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

