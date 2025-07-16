Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – July 13th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, Enovix, SolarEdge Technologies, and Amprius Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that explore for, mine, refine or supply lithium and lithium compounds. Because lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, these equities offer investors direct exposure to the growing clean-energy and EV markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,418,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,528,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,462,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,935. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

AMPX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,859. The company has a market cap of $761.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.68. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Featured Articles