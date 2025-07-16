T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,311,656,684.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

